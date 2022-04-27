WATCH | ‘Not Yet Uhuru’ – Born-frees Reflect on Freedom Day

Some are disillusioned, others hopeful. Some vote, others don’t. South Africa’s youth reflect on what it means to be born free this Freedom Day.

Video Producer: Dara Kell

Videographer: Lindelani Nedoboni

Featuring:

Nonhlanhla Buhle Tshabalala – Student and artist from the south of Johannesburg. Currently living in Lenasia South.

Adam Gear – Incoming student at the City University of Hong Kong, Allan Gray Orbis Foundation candidate fellow.

Selokela Molamodi – Community development activist. Co-host of Hope Alive Breakfast. Writer. Director of programmes at Speakingdom.

Ayanda Tankiso Sishi – Freelance journalist and social political commentator. Passionate about talking about the lived experiences of people in South Africa.

William Shoki – Staff writer at Africa Is a Country, based in Johannesburg. A South African journalist who writes extensively about the country’s politics and society.

Simphiwe Laura Stewart – PhD candidate at the University of Oxford in England.

Kaedi Khama – Student, artist and pan-African activist.

Lawrence – An education activist, studying Economics and Political Science at the University of Johannesburg.