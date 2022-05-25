The eKhenana leader killed for wanting better

The funeral of murdered Abahlali baseMjondolo activist Nokuthula Mabso was held at her home in Esidumbini, KwaZulu-Natal, on 14 May.

Video producer: Dara Kell

Director: Nomfundo Xolo

Videographers: Siyabonga Mbhele & Nomfundo Xolo

The funeral of murdered Abahlali baseMjondolo activist Nokuthula Mabso was held at her home in Esidumbini, KwaZulu-Natal, on 14 May. Mabaso was shot and killed in the afternoon of 5 May outside her house during a meeting at the eKhenana Commune.

She was shot six times, four times in the back. Mabaso is the second leader in the commune to be assassinated. Attackers whom the residents knew shot and killed Ayanda Ngila in broad daylight on 8 March.

Mabaso was instrumental in developing the commune’s food sovereignty projects. She also dedicated her time to activism as a member of shack dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjondolo.

“She led the commune with calm and respect. She died believing in the idea of unity, health and wealth through land. She lived this practice and, as we saw it coming to life, they decided to silence her too,” says Zandile Nsibande, the leader of Abahlali’s women’s league.