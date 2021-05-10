Sharp Read | After Brecht

Poetry has the power to comment swiftly, incisively and economically on the follies of politicians and skewer them in a few pointed lines. Here is a witty reworking of a classic satirical poem.

After Brecht’s poem The Solution, with apologies

After the suspension of the 5th May

The Secretary General of the ANC

Had Tweets distributed online

Stating that the ANC

Had forfeited the confidence of its corrupt functionaries

And could win it back only

By redoubled efforts. Would it not be easier

In that case for the functionaries

To dissolve the ANC

And elect another?

(Written after the events of early May 2021 that saw ANC secretary general Ace Magashule suspended from his position because of facing corruption charges. Magashule refused to abide by that decision and in defiant retaliation attempted unsuccessfully to suspend ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.)

The Solution

By Bertolt Brecht

After the uprising of the 17th June

The Secretary of the Writers Union

Had leaflets distributed in the Stalinallee

Stating that the people

Had forfeited the confidence of the government

And could win it back only

By redoubled efforts. Would it not be easier

In that case for the government

To dissolve the people

And elect another?

(Written by the socialist playwright and poet to satirise undemocratic authoritarianism after the 1953 uprising of more than a million East German workers against the imposition of harsh new work quotas was suppressed with the assistance of Russian tanks. It was not published until 1959.)