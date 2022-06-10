S8 Episode 4: SA’s sterilisation shame | Saxonwold Shebeen

Shamed by 2020 exposés of forced sterilisations at public hospitals, the health department vowed to act – but victims still await justice. Also, is the Saxonwold Shebeen open for a drink?

10 Jun 2022
8 June 2022: Bongekile Msibi traced the surgical removal of her uterus, without her permission, to a hospital stay when she gave birth to her daughter in 2017.