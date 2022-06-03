S8 Episode 3: Equalisers: Fair pay is fair play

Guests: Amanda Dlamini, Joseph Mkhonza, Busisiwe Mokwena
Production: The Good People at Between Production
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
2:47 – US Women’s Soccer
8:24 – Amanda Dlamini
22:22 – Joseph Mkhonza
32:12 – Busisiwe Mokwena
Banyana are not treated well, despite being one of the favourites to win the Women’s Afcon in July. Could their American counterparts’ equal-pay victory help our national women’s football side?
