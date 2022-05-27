S8 Episode 2: Shireen Abu Akleh | Can Themba’s legacy

Guests: Robert Akleh, Siphiwo Mahala, Joe Thloloe
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
02:58 – Shireen Abu Akleh
11:12 – Can Themba
31:41 – Joe Thloloe
The murder of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh sent shockwaves around the world. But will it change US-Israel relations? And the full story of legendary scribe Can Themba finally gets told.
