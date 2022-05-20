S8 Episode 1: Abortion – The fight to choose

Guests: Catherine Burns, Emihle Ntuli, Matthew Kavanagh
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
02:33 – Abortions down town
08:39 – Catherine Burns
28:17 – Emihle Ntuli
33:51 – Matthew Kavanagh
Abortion has been legal since 1997 in South Africa. Despite this, more and more women are risking their lives by going to unlicensed abortionists. We ask why.
