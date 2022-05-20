S8 Episode 1: Abortion – The fight to choose

Abortion has been legal since 1997 in South Africa. Despite this, more and more women are risking their lives by going to unlicensed abortionists. We ask why.

20 May 2022
Left: 13 May 2022: A wall displaying backstreet-abortion adverts in the Johannesburg CBD. (Photograph by Tebadi Mmotla)

Guests: Catherine Burns, Emihle Ntuli, Matthew Kavanagh
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard

Chapters:

02:33 – Abortions down town
08:39 – Catherine Burns
28:17 – Emihle Ntuli
33:51 – Matthew Kavanagh

