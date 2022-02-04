S7 Episode 2: Higher education fail | Soweto’s first nightclub

Guests: Lufuno Thiovhaa, Mmakoena Mokoena, Salim Vally, Khaya Mahlangu
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
02:24 – Higher education
18:24 – Salim Vally
37:38 – Club Pelican
We look at solutions as students tell us about their struggle to afford university as the academic year begins. And, we visit the first nightclub opened in Soweto with veteran jazzman Khaya Mahlangu.
