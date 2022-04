Unemployment in South Africa is soaring and many are forced to take any job they can get. Our 100th episode focuses on casual workers, who have the most precarious jobs.

Guests: Annah Moreki, Ighsaan Schroeder, Skhulile Mthethwa, Lawrence Madonsela

Songs: 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton and Wat About Di Workin’ Class by Linton Kwesi Johnson

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Editor: Charles Leonard

Chapters

01:58 – Annah Moreki

10:51 – Who are casual workers?

18:55 – Casual workers protest

22:39 – Rights and numbers

25:56 – What about the working class?