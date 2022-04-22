S7 Episode 13: Amazon workers’ win | Liberation theology

Amazon workers’ right to unionise is a significant victory for them as well as the Left in the United States. Also, liberation theology helped end apartheid but what is its role today?

22 Apr 2022
2 December 2020: Amazon workers and their supporters protest in front of Jeff Bezos' Manhattan residence in New York, United States. (Photograph by Kena Betancur/ AFP)

Guests: John Logan, Mzwandile Molo
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard

Chapters:

01:45 – Amazon scene setter
12:25 – John Logan
32:54 – Liberation Theology scene setter
38:02 – Mzwandile Molo

