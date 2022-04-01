S7 Episode 10: Covid’s nameless graves | Mojak Lehoko

More than 100 000 South Africans have died officially from Covid-19, some anonymously and buried in paupers’ graves. Hospital and mortuary workers tell the stories of the unclaimed.

1 Apr 2022
6 January 2021: Funeral workers disinfect their equipment after a Covid-19 burial at the Olifantsvlei Cemetery southwest of Johannesburg. (Photograph by Siphiwe Sibeko/ Reuters)

Guests: Solomon Baloyi, Mohlabi Siti, Mojak Lehoko
Song: Busi Mhlongo – Ukuthula
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard

Chapters:
02:15 – Covid’s nameless graves 
18:16 – Mojak Lehoko
27:56 – Song

