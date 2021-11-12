S6 Episode 9: Food insecurity | The Red Party Part 2

Even with enough food, South Africa still has a high level of food insecurity. We talk to people who are fixing the problem. Also, historian Tom Lodge assesses the SACP’s influence.

12 Nov 2021
16 February 2017: Timothy Schmalz’s 'Homeless Jesus' draws attention to the most marginalised in society. Installed in many countries worldwide, here it is outside a church in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. (Photograph by Sheldon Reddiar/ SR Photography)

Guests: Prudence Xaba, Nomxolisi Mathe, Ayanda Madlala and Tom Lodge
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard

Chapters:

02:13 – Soup kitchen
09:01 – Agriculture
20:33 – Food/Ayanda
28:44 – SACP

