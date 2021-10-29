S6 Episode 7: A town of darkness | Nomboniso Gasa

Guests: Valentine Maruping, Lloyd Mokoma, Kagiso Maitshotlo, Nomboniso Gasa
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
01:48 – Lichtenburg
16:14 – Nomboniso Gasa
What election? We visit a North West town to see what happens when a municipality fails. Also, political researcher Nomboniso Gasa explains why democracy is about more than voting.
Guests: Valentine Maruping, Lloyd Mokoma, Kagiso Maitshotlo, Nomboniso Gasa
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
01:48 – Lichtenburg
16:14 – Nomboniso Gasa