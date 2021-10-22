S6 Episode 6: The case for a shorter working week

Guests: Jack Kellam, Linton Kwesi Johnson and Eddie Webster
Song: More Time by Linton Kwesi Johnson
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
We look at Iceland’s effective four-day workweek, hear from dub poet Linton Kwesi Johnson about what he’d do with more time and find out from sociologist Eddie Webster if it could work in South Africa.
