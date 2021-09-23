S6 Episode 2: Eco-justice | The Left and the climate emergency

Guests: Dumisani Ntombela, Steven Friedman
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
00:00 – Teaser
01:22 – Environmental justice
25:15 – Steven Friedman
40:20 – Sign-off
An activist paid the ultimate price for resisting a mine digging for profit on her doorstep, but her neighbours fight on. Meanwhile, South Africa’s Left is getting the climate emergency wrong.
Guests: Dumisani Ntombela, Steven Friedman
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
00:00 – Teaser
01:22 – Environmental justice
25:15 – Steven Friedman
40:20 – Sign-off