S6 Episode 14: Gatvol Christmas | 2021’s best | Oops

We visit Gatvol, where Christmas is set to be bleak. As in many places, politicians’ promises to shack dwellers have come to nothing. Also, our best and our bloopers of 2021.

17 Dec 2021
4 December 2021: The residents of shack settlement Gatvol outside Bloemfontein face a bleak Christmas. (Photograph by Tebadi Mmotla)