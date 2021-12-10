S6 Episode 13: Apartheid hitman | Anti-apartheid hitmakers

Guests: Maggie Davey, Shaheen Ariefdien and Deon “DJ Ready D” Daniels
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
1. John Vorster
2. Paul Erasmus
3. Prophets of Da City
South Africa has much unfinished business. A security cop’s book lifts the lid on unpunished apartheid crimes and we rediscover the role Prophets of Da City played in the cultural revolution.
Guests: Maggie Davey, Shaheen Ariefdien and Deon “DJ Ready D” Daniels
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
1. John Vorster
2. Paul Erasmus
3. Prophets of Da City