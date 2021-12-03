S6 Episode 12: Absent fathers: The impact on SA’s children

Guests: Vangile Masina, Mxolisi Makhubo, Kopano Ratele
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
01:24 Single mothers
03:52 My story
05:07 Thando’s Dad
10:42 Kopano Ratele
29:33 Barbados
Two out of every three fathers in South Africa do not play an active role in their children’s lives. We examine the reasons for this and hear how it can be reversed.
Guests: Vangile Masina, Mxolisi Makhubo, Kopano Ratele
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
01:24 Single mothers
03:52 My story
05:07 Thando’s Dad
10:42 Kopano Ratele
29:33 Barbados