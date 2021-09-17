S6 Episode 1: Revisiting 9/11 with Mahmood Mamdani | Kyle Shepherd

Global thinker Mahmood Mamdani helps make sense of two decades of the so-called War on Terror. And Kyle Shepherd explains why his response to the Covid-19 pandemic is a solo piano album.

17 Sep 2021
13 December 2013: A boy walks past a mural in capital city Sana’a. A strike on a wedding convoy in Yemen killed 17, mostly civilians, adding grist to mounting criticism of American drone strikes. (Photograph by Mohammed Huwais/ AFP)