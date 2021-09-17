S6 Episode 1: Revisiting 9/11 with Mahmood Mamdani | Kyle Shepherd

Guests: Mahmood Mamdani and Kyle Shepherd
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
00:00 – Teasers
02:15 – Mahmood Mamdani
22:26 – Kyle Shepherd
Global thinker Mahmood Mamdani helps make sense of two decades of the so-called War on Terror. And Kyle Shepherd explains why his response to the Covid-19 pandemic is a solo piano album.
