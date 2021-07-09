S5 Episode 8: Reporting from eSwatini

Guests: Cebelihle Mbuyisa, Magnificent Mndebele
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
1. Scene-setter
2. Cebelihle
Security forces in eSwatini detained, assaulted and tortured two New Frame journalists covering the pro-democracy uprising in that country. We bring you their harrowing tale. Warning: This episode contains disturbing content.
