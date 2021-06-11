S5 Episode 4: Subversive Comrades | Egyptian Rap

Guests: Andrew Boraine, Bruce Fordyce, Felukah (Sara Elmessiry)
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
1. Borraine
2. Fordyce
3. Felukah
Stories of subversion: Flag burning, white anti-apartheid activists, a long-haired marathon champion; and how one of Cairo’s few female hip-hop artists is sticking it to the man.
