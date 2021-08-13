S5 Episode 13: Life Esidimeni | Marikana | SA analysed

Guests: Suzen Phoshoko, Father Michael Lapsley and Nadira Omarjee
Production: The Good People at Between Production.
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
00:00 – Intro
02:51 – Esidimeni
21:15 – Lapsley
37:26 – Omarjee
The Marikana massacre and the Life Esidimeni scandal keep reminding us that justice is an easy word to use, but difficult to get. We talk to a few South Africans who won’t give up.
