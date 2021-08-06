S5 Episode 12: Writer Sisonke Msimang speaks to us

Guest: Sisonke Msimang
Song: Wathint’ Abafazi, Wathint’ Imbokotho – Nothembi Mkhwebane
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
As an African living in Australia but with deep roots in South Africa, writer Sisonke Msimang is an insider-outsider. She tells us how she felt from afar as South Africa was burning.
