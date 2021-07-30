S5 Episode 11: Feminists vs Zuma | Beirut revisited

A feminist perspective on how South Africa got here, and a Lebanese musician with a new album that’s a wail for her country and its people.

30 Jul 2021

Guests: Shireen Hassim, Liliane Chlela
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard

Chapters:
00:00 – Teasers
01:39 – Feminists vs Zuma – Shireen Hassim
27:02 – Beirut revisited – Liliane Chlela

If you want to republish this article please read our guidelines.