S5 Episode 1: Street fighting man

We start the new season with an exclusive and wide-ranging interview with foremost political thinker, prolific writer and original street fighting man Tariq Ali.

21 May 2021

Guest: Tariq Ali

Songs: Street Fighting Man – Rolling Stones, Respect – Aretha Franklin, String Quartet No. 1 in C, Op. 49: III. Allegro molto – Dmitri Shostakovich

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Editor: Charles Leonard

