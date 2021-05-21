S5 Episode 1: Street fighting man

Guest: Tariq Ali
Songs: Street Fighting Man – Rolling Stones, Respect – Aretha Franklin, String Quartet No. 1 in C, Op. 49: III. Allegro molto – Dmitri Shostakovich
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
We start the new season with an exclusive and wide-ranging interview with foremost political thinker, prolific writer and original street fighting man Tariq Ali.
Guest: Tariq Ali
Songs: Street Fighting Man – Rolling Stones, Respect – Aretha Franklin, String Quartet No. 1 in C, Op. 49: III. Allegro molto – Dmitri Shostakovich
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard