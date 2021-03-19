S4 Episode 9: Water in Joburg | LGBTQIA+ in Africa

Guests: Bakgalang Molapo, Gillian Maree, Matthew Blaise, Anneke Rudman
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
0:00 – Teasers
1:11 – Water
25:09 – LGBTQIA+ in Africa
We tell the story of an 80-year-old Joburger who shows us how water shaped the city into what it is today. Also, who are the Africans leading the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights?
