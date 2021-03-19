S4 Episode 9: Water in Joburg | LGBTQIA+ in Africa

We tell the story of an 80-year-old Joburger who shows us how water shaped the city into what it is today. Also, who are the Africans leading the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights?

19 Mar 2021
17 March 2021: Bakgalang Joyce Molapo at her home in Silvertown, Alexandra. Molapo explains on this week’s podcast how water has shaped Johannesburg.