S4 Episode 8: The new workers of the gig economy

Guest: Eddie Webster
Song: This Train – Bunny Wailer
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
00:00 – Teasers
01:28 – Gig economy
12:01 – Eddie Webster
23:53 – This Train by Bunny Wailer
The gig economy is a striking example of how work has changed during the Covid-19 pandemic. We investigate how this on-demand work has eroded workers’ rights but may lead to new types of unions.
Guest: Eddie Webster
Song: This Train – Bunny Wailer
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
00:00 – Teasers
01:28 – Gig economy
12:01 – Eddie Webster
23:53 – This Train by Bunny Wailer