S4 Episode 12: Vaccines and variants | Kalk Bay

South African scientists have played a crucial role in global Covid-19 research. We go behind the scenes with one of them. Also, residents of Cape Town’s historic Kalk Bay feel the creep of gentrification.

9 Apr 2021
6 April 2021: Gentrification in Cape Town’s historic Kalk Bay is a growing worry for residents and particularly the working-class fishing community whose flats are being targeted by property buyers.