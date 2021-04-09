S4 Episode 12: Vaccines and variants | Kalk Bay

Guests: Penelope Moore, Traci Kwaai
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
0:00 – Teasers
1:17 – Penny Moore
24:22 – Kalk Bay
South African scientists have played a crucial role in global Covid-19 research. We go behind the scenes with one of them. Also, residents of Cape Town’s historic Kalk Bay feel the creep of gentrification.
