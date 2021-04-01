S4 Episode 11: Cissie Gool | Paris Commune | ‘Internationale’

Guests: Bevel Lucas; Nigel Gibson; Liela Groenewald
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard
Chapters:
00:00 – Teasers
01:12 – Cissy Gool
11:37 – Paris Commune
25:35 – The Internationale
We visit the Cissie Gool House. Is this occupation a model for affordable housing? Why the Paris Commune matters 150 years on. And, the story of a song with its roots in the Commune.
