S4 Episode 11: Cissie Gool | Paris Commune | ‘Internationale’

We visit the Cissie Gool House. Is this occupation a model for affordable housing? Why the Paris Commune matters 150 years on. And, the story of a song with its roots in the Commune.

1 Apr 2021
21 February 2019: Cissie Gool House on the evening of the occupation's second birthday celebration. Reclaim the City activists occupied the building, formerly the Woodstock Hospital, in 2017.

Guests: Bevel Lucas; Nigel Gibson; Liela Groenewald
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard

Chapters:

00:00 – Teasers 
01:12 – Cissy Gool 
11:37 – Paris Commune 
25:35 – The Internationale

If you want to republish this article please read our guidelines.