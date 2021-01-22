Radio New Frame

S4 Episode 1: Covid-19 conspiracies | SA’s new jazz dawn

Undated: Radio New Frame delves into the danger of Covid-19 hoaxes, myths and conspiracy theories. (Photograph by Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd/ Getty Images)

22 Jan 2021

Covid-19 hoaxes have been rife since the start of the pandemic, putting lives at risk by promoting bogus cures and creating doubt about vaccines. But where do these conspiracies originate? And why is it so easy to dupe so many?

Guests: Nechama Brodie, Sibu Mashiloane
Songs: Bra Timing From Phomolong – Abdullah Ibrahim
Pezulu (Way Up) – Dudu Pukwana and the Spears
Spirits of Tembisa – Moses Taiwa Molelekwa
World of the Free – Sibu Mashiloane
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Lester Kiewit

