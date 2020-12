In this final episode for the year, Radio New Frame reflects on 2020. For the first time since lockdown, the whole team, masked and at a distance, got together and picked some of our favourite interviews.

Guests: Lewis Gordon, Angela Davis, Achille Mbembe, Senzo Mbatha, Lee Randall, Damon Locks, Lehlohonolo Majake-Mogoba, Barry Christianson

Song: Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – World of Love

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Editor: Charles Leonard