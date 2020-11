Did South Africa give up justice for reconciliation? We look at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s unfinished business. Good news for the Left: the socialists won in Bolivia. But can they keep the right wing at bay?

Guests: Elizabeth Floyd, Moleko Phakedi, Moray Hathorn and Benjamin Dangl

Poem: In Detention – Chris van Wyk

Song: Asimbonanga – Johnny Clegg & Savuka

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Editor: Charles Leonard