Nigerian protests have turned bloody as soldiers open fire on demonstrators. We discuss what brought the country to this point. We also look at what the United States election will mean for “shithole” countries, and what the pulling of a jewellery advert tells us about Indian politics.

Guests: Tolu Olasoji, Bob Wekesa and Alf Gunvald Nilsen

Production: The Good People at Between Production

Editor: Charles Leonard