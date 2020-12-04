S3 Episode 13: Anxious Joburg | LGBTQIA+ Games

South Africa’s economic hub, Johannesburg, is also its most stressed city. Some Joburgers tell us why they’re so anxious. Also, South Africa’s first openly gay male footballer is kicking bigotry out of the sport.

Guests: Nicky Falkof, Sipho Khoza, Bokani Dyer, Benjamin Haile, Henriette Geldenhuys, Phuti Lekoloane

Songs: Midnight – 340ml

Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless) – Crystal Waters

Leaves – Sylvestre Kabassidi

Kalakuta – Bokani Dyer

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Editor: Charles Leonard