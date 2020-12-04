S3 Episode 13: Anxious Joburg | LGBTQIA+ Games

South Africa’s economic hub, Johannesburg, is also its most stressed city. Some Joburgers tell us why they’re so anxious. Also, South Africa’s first openly gay male footballer is kicking bigotry out of the sport.
Guests: Nicky Falkof, Sipho Khoza, Bokani Dyer, Benjamin Haile, Henriette Geldenhuys, Phuti Lekoloane
Songs: Midnight – 340ml
Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless) – Crystal Waters
Leaves – Sylvestre Kabassidi
Kalakuta – Bokani Dyer
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Editor: Charles Leonard