Noam Chomsky on Donald Trump

Chomsky warns that although Trump may be out of the White House, he still poses a threat to stability in the United States.

The United States and the rest of the world haven’t seen the last of former president Donald Trump, American linguist, political theorist, author and activist Noam Chomsky has warned.

Chomsky said this during an exclusive interview for our weekly podcast, Radio New Frame. The episode airs on Friday 29 January.

“I think Trump’s probably going to set himself up, maybe in his estate in Mar-A-Lago, and present himself as the ‘authentic’ government, not the ‘stolen’ one in the White House,” Chomsky said. “And I think his troops will go along with him.”

Chomsky, 92, is the most cited living person. He has written more than 150 books on topics such as linguistics, politics, the media and history.

In the Radio New Frame interview, Chomsky said he was surprised by the violent assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters on 6 January. “I didn’t think it would go as far as an attempted coup. For the rich and powerful, it was too much. They could tolerate Trump’s antics, as long as he was lining their pockets. But this, they said, was too much … and they pushed him out.”

In the first of this two-part interview, Chomsky discussed how to prevent another Trump-type figure from gaining access to the White House, and what the Left should do under a Joe Biden presidency.

In the second part of the interview, which airs on Friday 5 February, Chomsky suggested a solution for the conflict-ridden Middle East.

A new episode of Radio New Frame comes out every Friday.