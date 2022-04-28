Mixtape 59: This mixtape kills fascists

Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Horace Andy – Safe From Harm
2. A Billi Free & The Lasso – Riding the Beam
3. Flora Purim – 500 Miles High
4. Aldous Harding – Tick Tock
5. David Holmes – It’s Over, If We Run Out of Love (feat. Raven Violet)
6. Dolly Parton – 9 to 5
7. Joseph Malik – I Quit My 9 to 5 (feat. Niki King & Chris Greive)
8. Noriel Vilela – 16 Toneladas (Sixteen Tons)
9. Allen Toussaint – Working In the Coalmine
10. Glen Campbell – Wichita Lineman
11. The Clash – Career Opportunities
12. Gil Scott-Heron – Three Miles Down
13. Billy Bragg – There Is Power In a Union
14. Redskins – Unionise
15. Burl Ives – Solidarity Forever
16. Woody Guthrie – Union Burying Ground
17. Arlo Guthrie – 1913 Massacre
18. The Skapones – Picket Line
19. Sweet Honey In the Rock – More Than a Paycheck
20. Barbara Dane – Working-Class Woman
21. Lee Scratch Perry – Working Girl Dub
22. Linton Kwesi Johnson – Wat About di Workin’ Class
23. Tom Morello: The Nightwatchman – Which Side Are You On?
24. Juluka – Work For All
25. Screechy Dan – Raise Your Glass (Fi Di Working Class)