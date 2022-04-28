Mixtape 59: This mixtape kills fascists

Inspired by what labour troubadour Woody Guthrie wrote on his guitar, Charles Leonard’s anti-fascist mixtape celebrates May Day with songs about working people.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Horace Andy – Safe From Harm

2. A Billi Free & The Lasso – Riding the Beam

3. Flora Purim – 500 Miles High

4. Aldous Harding – Tick Tock

5. David Holmes – It’s Over, If We Run Out of Love (feat. Raven Violet)

6. Dolly Parton – 9 to 5

7. Joseph Malik – I Quit My 9 to 5 (feat. Niki King & Chris Greive)

8. Noriel Vilela – 16 Toneladas (Sixteen Tons)

9. Allen Toussaint – Working In the Coalmine

10. Glen Campbell – Wichita Lineman

11. The Clash – Career Opportunities

12. Gil Scott-Heron – Three Miles Down

13. Billy Bragg – There Is Power In a Union

14. Redskins – Unionise

15. Burl Ives – Solidarity Forever

16. Woody Guthrie – Union Burying Ground

17. Arlo Guthrie – 1913 Massacre

18. The Skapones – Picket Line

19. Sweet Honey In the Rock – More Than a Paycheck

20. Barbara Dane – Working-Class Woman

21. Lee Scratch Perry – Working Girl Dub

22. Linton Kwesi Johnson – Wat About di Workin’ Class

23. Tom Morello: The Nightwatchman – Which Side Are You On?

24. Juluka – Work For All

25. Screechy Dan – Raise Your Glass (Fi Di Working Class)