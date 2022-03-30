Mixtape 58: Give peace a chance

Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Timmy Thomas – Why Can’t We Live Together
2. The O’Jays – Love Train
3. Gladys Knight & The Pips – Friendship Train
4. Cat Stevens – Peace Train
5. Curtis Mayfield – We Got To Have Peace
6. George Harrison – Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)
7. John Lennon & Plastic Ono Band – Give Peace a Chance
8. Jackie DeShannon – What the World Needs Now Is Love
9. William Onyeabor – Better Change Your Mind
10. Clint Eastwood & General Saint – Can’t Take Another World War
11. Common – Say Peace (feat. Black Thought)
12. Edwin Starr – War
13. Theo Parrish – Make No War
14. James Phillips & The Lurchers – Why Can’t We (Love One Another)
15. Sankomota – Stop the War
16. Busi Mhlongo – Ukuthula
17. Chicco – Papa Stop the War
18. Kalahari Surfers – Our Plan For Peace
19. Spokes H – Peace Magents
20. Peter, Paul & Mary – Where Have All the Flowers Gone
21. General Paolino – Salah Emura (“Peace Has Returned”)
22. Peace – Peaceful Man
23. Barry Brown Meets the Scientist – Peace Dub
24. Galliano – Prince Of Peace
25. Pharoah Sanders – Prince Of Peace
26. Bill Evans – Peace Piece