Mixtape 58: Give peace a chance

In a time of brutal conflict in places such as Ukraine, Yemen, Palestine and Somalia, all the tracks on Charles Leonard’s latest mixtape are unashamedly for peace and against war.

30 Mar 2022

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Timmy Thomas – Why Can’t We Live Together
2. The O’Jays – Love Train
3. Gladys Knight & The Pips – Friendship Train
4. Cat Stevens – Peace Train
5. Curtis Mayfield – We Got To Have Peace
6. George Harrison – Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)
7. John Lennon & Plastic Ono Band – Give Peace a Chance
8. Jackie DeShannon – What the World Needs Now Is Love
9. William Onyeabor – Better Change Your Mind
10. Clint Eastwood & General Saint – Can’t Take Another World War
11. Common – Say Peace (feat. Black Thought)
12. Edwin Starr – War
13. Theo Parrish – Make No War
14. James Phillips & The Lurchers – Why Can’t We (Love One Another)
15. Sankomota – Stop the War
16. Busi Mhlongo – Ukuthula
17. Chicco – Papa Stop the War
18. Kalahari Surfers – Our Plan For Peace
19. Spokes H – Peace Magents
20. Peter, Paul & Mary – Where Have All the Flowers Gone
21. General Paolino – Salah Emura (“Peace Has Returned”)
22. Peace – Peaceful Man
23. Barry Brown Meets the Scientist – Peace Dub
24. Galliano – Prince Of Peace
25. Pharoah Sanders – Prince Of Peace
26. Bill Evans – Peace Piece

