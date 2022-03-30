Mixtape 58: Give peace a chance

In a time of brutal conflict in places such as Ukraine, Yemen, Palestine and Somalia, all the tracks on Charles Leonard’s latest mixtape are unashamedly for peace and against war.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Timmy Thomas – Why Can’t We Live Together

2. The O’Jays – Love Train

3. Gladys Knight & The Pips – Friendship Train

4. Cat Stevens – Peace Train

5. Curtis Mayfield – We Got To Have Peace

6. George Harrison – Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)

7. John Lennon & Plastic Ono Band – Give Peace a Chance

8. Jackie DeShannon – What the World Needs Now Is Love

9. William Onyeabor – Better Change Your Mind

10. Clint Eastwood & General Saint – Can’t Take Another World War

11. Common – Say Peace (feat. Black Thought)

12. Edwin Starr – War

13. Theo Parrish – Make No War

14. James Phillips & The Lurchers – Why Can’t We (Love One Another)

15. Sankomota – Stop the War

16. Busi Mhlongo – Ukuthula

17. Chicco – Papa Stop the War

18. Kalahari Surfers – Our Plan For Peace

19. Spokes H – Peace Magents

20. Peter, Paul & Mary – Where Have All the Flowers Gone

21. General Paolino – Salah Emura (“Peace Has Returned”)

22. Peace – Peaceful Man

23. Barry Brown Meets the Scientist – Peace Dub

24. Galliano – Prince Of Peace

25. Pharoah Sanders – Prince Of Peace

26. Bill Evans – Peace Piece