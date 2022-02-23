Mixtape 57: Sweet sole music

His punning title for a mixtape of songs about shoes may well make you cringe, but Charles Leonard’s super selection of songs will certainly put a spring in your step.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Betty Davis – Anti Love Song

2. Lata Mangeshkar – Main Teri Chhoti Bahna Hoon

3. Syl Johnson – Walk a Mile in My Shoes

4. Gladys Knight & The Pips – Just Walk in My Shoes

5. Reina Republicana – Zapatos Gastados

6. Paul Simon – Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes

7. Cleo Brown – Breakin’ in a Pair of Shoes

8. Ella Fitzgerald – Gotta Pebble in My Shoe (feat. Chick Webb and His Orchestra)

9. Elvis Presley – Blue Suede Shoes

10. Eddie Cochran – Stockin’s & Shoes

11. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – New Shoes

12. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Dancing shoes

13. Ranking Joe – Clarks Booty Style

14. Freddie McGregor – Joggin’

15. The Beaters – Shoes

16. Etubom Rex Williams & His Nigerian Artistes – Psychedelic Shoes

17. Charles Mingus – The Shoes of the Fisherman’s Wife Are Some Jive Ass Slippers

18. Johnny Boy – You Are the Generation That Bought More Shoes and You Get What You Deserve

19. A$AP Rocky – Fashion Killa

20. Raekwon – Sneakers

21. Gorillaz – 19-2000

22. Run-DMC – My Adidas

23. Graham Parker – Socks ‘n’ Sandals

24. Clarence Carter – Looking for a Fox

25. Katzenjammer – Cocktails and Ruby Slippers

26. Amy Winehouse – Fuck Me Pumps

27. The Drifters – I’ve Got Sand in My Shoes

28. Bud Shank – Shoeless Beach Meeting