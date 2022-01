Mixtape 56: Countdown

While 2021 was overshadowed by pandemic-shaped clouds, it still had a silver lining. For Charles Leonard it came in the form of new music releases – he plays his favourites on this mixtape.

Playlist:

1. Ensemble of Rhythm and Art – Pelican Fantasy

2. Sir Victor Uwaifo and His Titibitis – Iranm Iran

3. Johnny Black et Les Jokers – Mayi Bo Ya?

4. Seaboy – Africa

5. Nyeri Honey Boys – Ndikwenda Kwanangwo

6. Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble – Now (Forever Momentary Space)

7. Made Kuti – Free Your Mind

8. Electric Jalaba – Cubaili Ba

9. Ben LaMar Gay – Sometimes I Forget How Summer Looks On You. (feat Ohmme)

10. Little Simz – Point and Kill (feat Obongjayar)

11. John Carroll Kirby – Rainmaker

12. Madlib – Road of the Lonely Ones

13. Shay Hazan – 123 Birds

14. Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek – Haydar Haydar

15. CZARFACE & MF Doom – Captain Crunch

16. Altın Gün – Kesik Çayır

17. Low – I Can Wait

18. Mabe Fratti – Nadie Sabe

19. Mdou Moctar – Taliat

20. Emma-Jean Thackray – Venus

21. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Movement 4

22. Muriel Grossmann – Union

23. Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O – Ntate Gwangwa’s Stroll