Mixtape 55: Lust for life

Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Lou Rawls – What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?
2. Jimmy Jules – The New Year
3. BB King – Bringing In A Brand New Year
4. The Soil – New Year’s Resolution
5. The Zombies – This Will Be Our Year
6. The Mountain Goats – This Year
7. Maria Muldaur – Midnight at the Oasis (Remix)
8. Reggie Msomi’s Hollywood Jazz Band – Midnight Ska
9. J.J. Cale – After Midnight
10. Johnny Dyani Quartet – Wish You Sunshine
11. Open Sky Unit – Sunshine Star
12. Osibisa – Sunshine Day
13. Richard Berry & The Pharaohs with Gloria Jones – You Are My Sunshine
14. Commodores – High on Sunshine
15. Bill Withers – Lovely Day [Sunshine Mix]
16. Thelonious Monk – Rhythm-A-Ning
17. Nina Simone – Feeling Good
18. Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better
19. D:Ream – Things Can Only Get Better
20. Pizzaman – Happiness
21. Monty Python – Always Look on the Bright Side of Life
22. Ian Dury & the Blockheads – Reasons to Be Cheerful Part 3
23. Timbuk 3 – The Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades
24. Usha Uthup – I Will Survive
25. Iggy Pop – Lust for Life
26. Donald Byrd – Stepping into Tomorrow
27. Shanique Marie – Give Thanks (Smooth Take) [feat Swing Ting]
28. Talking Heads – Road To Nowhere