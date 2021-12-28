Mixtape 55: Lust for life

This last mixtape of 2021 is a countdown to the new year. Looking on the bright side of life, Charles Leonard has selected cautiously optimistic songs to make you feel good.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Lou Rawls – What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?

2. Jimmy Jules – The New Year

3. BB King – Bringing In A Brand New Year

4. The Soil – New Year’s Resolution

5. The Zombies – This Will Be Our Year

6. The Mountain Goats – This Year

7. Maria Muldaur – Midnight at the Oasis (Remix)

8. Reggie Msomi’s Hollywood Jazz Band – Midnight Ska

9. J.J. Cale – After Midnight

10. Johnny Dyani Quartet – Wish You Sunshine

11. Open Sky Unit – Sunshine Star

12. Osibisa – Sunshine Day

13. Richard Berry & The Pharaohs with Gloria Jones – You Are My Sunshine

14. Commodores – High on Sunshine

15. Bill Withers – Lovely Day [Sunshine Mix]

16. Thelonious Monk – Rhythm-A-Ning

17. Nina Simone – Feeling Good

18. Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better

19. D:Ream – Things Can Only Get Better

20. Pizzaman – Happiness

21. Monty Python – Always Look on the Bright Side of Life

22. Ian Dury & the Blockheads – Reasons to Be Cheerful Part 3

23. Timbuk 3 – The Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades

24. Usha Uthup – I Will Survive

25. Iggy Pop – Lust for Life

26. Donald Byrd – Stepping into Tomorrow

27. Shanique Marie – Give Thanks (Smooth Take) [feat Swing Ting]

28. Talking Heads – Road To Nowhere