Mixtape 55: Lust for life

This last mixtape of 2021 is a countdown to the new year. Looking on the bright side of life, Charles Leonard has selected cautiously optimistic songs to make you feel good.

28 Dec 2021
17 December 2021: Charles Leonard recording his mixtape under the lemon tree in his garden. The playlist is filled with songs about feeling good, despite the mad year we have had. (Photograph by Debbie Yazbek)

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Lou Rawls – What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?
2. Jimmy Jules – The New Year
3. BB King – Bringing In A Brand New Year
4. The Soil – New Year’s Resolution
5. The Zombies – This Will Be Our Year
6. The Mountain Goats – This Year
7. Maria Muldaur – Midnight at the Oasis (Remix)
8. Reggie Msomi’s Hollywood Jazz Band – Midnight Ska
9. J.J. Cale – After Midnight
10. Johnny Dyani Quartet – Wish You Sunshine
11. Open Sky Unit – Sunshine Star
12. Osibisa – Sunshine Day
13. Richard Berry & The Pharaohs with Gloria Jones – You Are My Sunshine
14. Commodores – High on Sunshine
15. Bill Withers – Lovely Day [Sunshine Mix]
16. Thelonious Monk – Rhythm-A-Ning
17. Nina Simone – Feeling Good
18. Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better
19. D:Ream – Things Can Only Get Better
20. Pizzaman – Happiness
21. Monty Python – Always Look on the Bright Side of Life
22. Ian Dury & the Blockheads – Reasons to Be Cheerful Part 3
23. Timbuk 3 – The Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades
24. Usha Uthup – I Will Survive
25. Iggy Pop – Lust for Life
26. Donald Byrd – Stepping into Tomorrow
27. Shanique Marie – Give Thanks (Smooth Take) [feat Swing Ting]
28. Talking Heads – Road To Nowhere

