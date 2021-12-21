Mixtape 54: Cool Yule

Festive playlists don’t have to mean Boney M and Mariah Carey tying you up in tinsel. On this Christmas mixtape, Charles Leonard leaves 25 all-cool, no-kitsch tunes under your tree.

21 Dec 2021

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Louis Armstrong – Cool Yule
2. Vince Guaraldi Trio – Christmas is Coming
3. Darlene Love – Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
4. Joni Mitchell – River
5. John Lee Hooker – Blues for Christmas
6. The Blind Boys of Alabama – Go Tell It On the Mountain
7. LCD Soundsystem – Christmas Will Break Your Heart
8. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Ain’t No Chimneys In the Projects
9. Yellowman – Santa Claus Never Comes To the Ghetto
10.  Nate Dogg & Snoop Dogg – Santa Claus Goes To the Ghetto
11.  Julie London – Warm December
12.  Clarence Carter – Back Door Santa
13.  Eartha Kitt – Santa Baby
14.  Rufus Thomas – I’ll Be Your Santa, Baby
15.  Etta James – Merry Christmas Baby
16.  Outkast – Player’s Ball (Christmas Mix)
17.  Blondie & Fab 5 Freddy – Yuletide Throwdown (Cut Chemist Remix)
18.  Beck – The Little Drum Machine Boy
19.  Amy Winehouse – I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
20.  Kurtis Blow – Christmas Rappin’
21.  Rathergood.com – Communist Christmas
22.  Marlene Paul – I Want To Spend Christmas With Elvis
23.  Amos Milburn – Christmas Comes But Once a Year
24.  CeeLo Green – Run Rudolph Run
25.  James Brown – Let’s Unite the Whole World At Christmas

