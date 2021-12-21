Mixtape 54: Cool Yule

Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Louis Armstrong – Cool Yule
2. Vince Guaraldi Trio – Christmas is Coming
3. Darlene Love – Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
4. Joni Mitchell – River
5. John Lee Hooker – Blues for Christmas
6. The Blind Boys of Alabama – Go Tell It On the Mountain
7. LCD Soundsystem – Christmas Will Break Your Heart
8. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Ain’t No Chimneys In the Projects
9. Yellowman – Santa Claus Never Comes To the Ghetto
10. Nate Dogg & Snoop Dogg – Santa Claus Goes To the Ghetto
11. Julie London – Warm December
12. Clarence Carter – Back Door Santa
13. Eartha Kitt – Santa Baby
14. Rufus Thomas – I’ll Be Your Santa, Baby
15. Etta James – Merry Christmas Baby
16. Outkast – Player’s Ball (Christmas Mix)
17. Blondie & Fab 5 Freddy – Yuletide Throwdown (Cut Chemist Remix)
18. Beck – The Little Drum Machine Boy
19. Amy Winehouse – I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
20. Kurtis Blow – Christmas Rappin’
21. Rathergood.com – Communist Christmas
22. Marlene Paul – I Want To Spend Christmas With Elvis
23. Amos Milburn – Christmas Comes But Once a Year
24. CeeLo Green – Run Rudolph Run
25. James Brown – Let’s Unite the Whole World At Christmas