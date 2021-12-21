Mixtape 54: Cool Yule

Festive playlists don’t have to mean Boney M and Mariah Carey tying you up in tinsel. On this Christmas mixtape, Charles Leonard leaves 25 all-cool, no-kitsch tunes under your tree.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Louis Armstrong – Cool Yule

2. Vince Guaraldi Trio – Christmas is Coming

3. Darlene Love – Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

4. Joni Mitchell – River

5. John Lee Hooker – Blues for Christmas

6. The Blind Boys of Alabama – Go Tell It On the Mountain

7. LCD Soundsystem – Christmas Will Break Your Heart

8. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Ain’t No Chimneys In the Projects

9. Yellowman – Santa Claus Never Comes To the Ghetto

10. Nate Dogg & Snoop Dogg – Santa Claus Goes To the Ghetto

11. Julie London – Warm December

12. Clarence Carter – Back Door Santa

13. Eartha Kitt – Santa Baby

14. Rufus Thomas – I’ll Be Your Santa, Baby

15. Etta James – Merry Christmas Baby

16. Outkast – Player’s Ball (Christmas Mix)

17. Blondie & Fab 5 Freddy – Yuletide Throwdown (Cut Chemist Remix)

18. Beck – The Little Drum Machine Boy

19. Amy Winehouse – I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

20. Kurtis Blow – Christmas Rappin’

21. Rathergood.com – Communist Christmas

22. Marlene Paul – I Want To Spend Christmas With Elvis

23. Amos Milburn – Christmas Comes But Once a Year

24. CeeLo Green – Run Rudolph Run

25. James Brown – Let’s Unite the Whole World At Christmas