Mixtape 53: People have the power

Over the years, socially conscious musicians have produced songs about the environment. In the face of the climate crisis, Charles Leonard has picked the best ones for this mixtape.

30 Nov 2021

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:
1. Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O – Ntate Gwangwa’s Stroll
2. Marvin Gaye – Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)
3. Mike James Kirkland – What Have We Done
4. Gorillaz – Plastic Beach
5. David Axelrod – Warning Talk, Pt Three
6. Galliano – 57th Minute of the 23rd Hour
7. David Ornette Cherry – So & So & So and So
8. ANOHNI – 4 Degrees
9. Common, Malik Yusef & Kumasi – Trouble in the Water
10. Radiohead – Idioteque
11. Depeche Mode – The Landscape is Changing
12. Pixies – Monkey Gone To Heaven
13. Joni Mitchell – Big Yellow Taxi
14. Talking Heads – (Nothing But) Flowers
15. R.E.M. – Fall on Me
16. Bob Dylan – A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
17. Bo Diddley – Pollution
18. Abstract Truth – Pollution
19. Hudson-Ford – Burn Baby Burn
20. Johnny Cash – Don’t Go Near the Water
21. The Weather Station – Atlantic
22. Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer
23. Mos Def – New World Water
24. Kelly Lee Owens – Melt
25. Loudon Wainwright III – Hard Day On the Planet
26. UB40 – The Earth Dies Screaming
27. Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp – So Many Things (To Feel Guilty About)
28. Patti Smith – People Have the Power

