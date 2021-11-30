Mixtape 53: People have the power

Over the years, socially conscious musicians have produced songs about the environment. In the face of the climate crisis, Charles Leonard has picked the best ones for this mixtape.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O – Ntate Gwangwa’s Stroll

2. Marvin Gaye – Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)

3. Mike James Kirkland – What Have We Done

4. Gorillaz – Plastic Beach

5. David Axelrod – Warning Talk, Pt Three

6. Galliano – 57th Minute of the 23rd Hour

7. David Ornette Cherry – So & So & So and So

8. ANOHNI – 4 Degrees

9. Common, Malik Yusef & Kumasi – Trouble in the Water

10. Radiohead – Idioteque

11. Depeche Mode – The Landscape is Changing

12. Pixies – Monkey Gone To Heaven

13. Joni Mitchell – Big Yellow Taxi

14. Talking Heads – (Nothing But) Flowers

15. R.E.M. – Fall on Me

16. Bob Dylan – A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall

17. Bo Diddley – Pollution

18. Abstract Truth – Pollution

19. Hudson-Ford – Burn Baby Burn

20. Johnny Cash – Don’t Go Near the Water

21. The Weather Station – Atlantic

22. Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer

23. Mos Def – New World Water

24. Kelly Lee Owens – Melt

25. Loudon Wainwright III – Hard Day On the Planet

26. UB40 – The Earth Dies Screaming

27. Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp – So Many Things (To Feel Guilty About)

28. Patti Smith – People Have the Power