Mixtape 53: People have the power

Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O – Ntate Gwangwa’s Stroll
2. Marvin Gaye – Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)
3. Mike James Kirkland – What Have We Done
4. Gorillaz – Plastic Beach
5. David Axelrod – Warning Talk, Pt Three
6. Galliano – 57th Minute of the 23rd Hour
7. David Ornette Cherry – So & So & So and So
8. ANOHNI – 4 Degrees
9. Common, Malik Yusef & Kumasi – Trouble in the Water
10. Radiohead – Idioteque
11. Depeche Mode – The Landscape is Changing
12. Pixies – Monkey Gone To Heaven
13. Joni Mitchell – Big Yellow Taxi
14. Talking Heads – (Nothing But) Flowers
15. R.E.M. – Fall on Me
16. Bob Dylan – A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
17. Bo Diddley – Pollution
18. Abstract Truth – Pollution
19. Hudson-Ford – Burn Baby Burn
20. Johnny Cash – Don’t Go Near the Water
21. The Weather Station – Atlantic
22. Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer
23. Mos Def – New World Water
24. Kelly Lee Owens – Melt
25. Loudon Wainwright III – Hard Day On the Planet
26. UB40 – The Earth Dies Screaming
27. Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp – So Many Things (To Feel Guilty About)
28. Patti Smith – People Have the Power