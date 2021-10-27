Mixtape 52: Hey there, little insect

It’s summer in the southern hemisphere, and in the mind of Charles Leonard it means one thing: mosquitoes. This has prompted him to make a mixtape buzzing with songs about insects.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Billy Stewart – Summertime

2. Gabriels – Blame

3. John Coltrane – A Love Supreme, Pt. 2: Resolution (Live at The Penthouse, Seattle, WA, 10/02/65)

4. Atakora Manu – Super Otete Impomamu

5. Cabaret Voltaire – Trouble (Won’t Stop)

6. Dr Lonnie Smith & Iggy Pop – Sunshine Superman

7. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Hey There Little Insect

8. Ike & Tina Turner – Funkier Than a Mosquita’s Tweeter

9. The Cramps – Human Fly

10. Memphis Minnie – Bumble Bee

11. Jim Stafford – Spiders and Snakes

12. Mpho Sebina – Black Butterfly

13. The Voodoo Trombone Quartet – Insect Song

14. Bubbles – The Wasp

15. Boredoms – Ant 10

16. Devendra Banhart – Little Yellow Spider

17. Duke Pearson – Sweet Honey Bee

18. Flaming Souls – Mosquito

19. The Lathums – How Beautiful Life Can Be

20. Marcos Valle – Crickets Sing for Anamaria

21. Slim Harpo – I’m a King Bee

22. Brownie – The Bed Bug Song

23. A Tribe Called Quest – Excursions

24. A Tribe Called Quest – Jazz (We’ve Got)

25. Primal Scream – Loaded