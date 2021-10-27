Mixtape 52: Hey there, little insect

Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Billy Stewart – Summertime
2. Gabriels – Blame
3. John Coltrane – A Love Supreme, Pt. 2: Resolution (Live at The Penthouse, Seattle, WA, 10/02/65)
4. Atakora Manu – Super Otete Impomamu
5. Cabaret Voltaire – Trouble (Won’t Stop)
6. Dr Lonnie Smith & Iggy Pop – Sunshine Superman
7. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Hey There Little Insect
8. Ike & Tina Turner – Funkier Than a Mosquita’s Tweeter
9. The Cramps – Human Fly
10. Memphis Minnie – Bumble Bee
11. Jim Stafford – Spiders and Snakes
12. Mpho Sebina – Black Butterfly
13. The Voodoo Trombone Quartet – Insect Song
14. Bubbles – The Wasp
15. Boredoms – Ant 10
16. Devendra Banhart – Little Yellow Spider
17. Duke Pearson – Sweet Honey Bee
18. Flaming Souls – Mosquito
19. The Lathums – How Beautiful Life Can Be
20. Marcos Valle – Crickets Sing for Anamaria
21. Slim Harpo – I’m a King Bee
22. Brownie – The Bed Bug Song
23. A Tribe Called Quest – Excursions
24. A Tribe Called Quest – Jazz (We’ve Got)
25. Primal Scream – Loaded