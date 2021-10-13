Mixtape 51: Keep on moving

For this second part of the mixtape’s golden anniversary, Charles Leonard has dug into one of popular music’s vintage years exactly five decades ago. He’s unearthed some gems for you.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Marvin Gaye – Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)

2. David Bowie – Kooks

3. Nina Simone – Here Comes the Sun

4. Johnny Cash – Man In Black

5. Pharoah Sanders – Astral Traveling

6. Serge Gainsbourg – Melody

7. Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

8. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Keep On Moving

9. Amon Düül II – Syntelman’s March of the Roaring Seventies

10. Fela Kuti – Why Black Man Dey Suffer

11. The Beach Boys – ‘Til I Die

12. Joni Mitchell – This Flight Tonight

13. Hamza El Din – Song With Tar

14. Billy Preston – Outa-Space

15. Harry Nilsson – Coconut

16. Focus – Hocus Pocus

17. Assagai – Ayieo

18. Booker T & The MG’s – Melting Pot

19. The Last Poets – True Blues

20. Led Zeppelin – Going to California

21. Count Basie and His Orchestra – Step Right Up

22. Stevie Wonder – Do Yourself a Favour

23. The Stylistics – People Make the World Go Round

24. The Who – Baba O’Riley

25. El Chicano – Don’t Put Me Down (If I’m Brown)

26. Miles Davis – Yesternow

27. Chico Buarque – Deus Lhe Pague

28. Carpenters – Rainy Days and Mondays

29. Al Green – Tired of Being Alone

30. Heshoo Beshoo Group – Emakhaya