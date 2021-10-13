Mixtape 51: Keep on moving

Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Marvin Gaye – Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)
2. David Bowie – Kooks
3. Nina Simone – Here Comes the Sun
4. Johnny Cash – Man In Black
5. Pharoah Sanders – Astral Traveling
6. Serge Gainsbourg – Melody
7. Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
8. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Keep On Moving
9. Amon Düül II – Syntelman’s March of the Roaring Seventies
10. Fela Kuti – Why Black Man Dey Suffer
11. The Beach Boys – ‘Til I Die
12. Joni Mitchell – This Flight Tonight
13. Hamza El Din – Song With Tar
14. Billy Preston – Outa-Space
15. Harry Nilsson – Coconut
16. Focus – Hocus Pocus
17. Assagai – Ayieo
18. Booker T & The MG’s – Melting Pot
19. The Last Poets – True Blues
20. Led Zeppelin – Going to California
21. Count Basie and His Orchestra – Step Right Up
22. Stevie Wonder – Do Yourself a Favour
23. The Stylistics – People Make the World Go Round
24. The Who – Baba O’Riley
25. El Chicano – Don’t Put Me Down (If I’m Brown)
26. Miles Davis – Yesternow
27. Chico Buarque – Deus Lhe Pague
28. Carpenters – Rainy Days and Mondays
29. Al Green – Tired of Being Alone
30. Heshoo Beshoo Group – Emakhaya