Mixtape 51: Keep on moving

For this second part of the mixtape’s golden anniversary, Charles Leonard has dug into one of popular music’s vintage years exactly five decades ago. He’s unearthed some gems for you.

13 Oct 2021

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:
1. Marvin Gaye – Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)
2. David Bowie – Kooks
3. Nina Simone – Here Comes the Sun
4. Johnny Cash – Man In Black
5. Pharoah Sanders – Astral Traveling
6. Serge Gainsbourg – Melody
7. Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
8. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Keep On Moving
9. Amon Düül II – Syntelman’s March of the Roaring Seventies
10. Fela Kuti – Why Black Man Dey Suffer
11. The Beach Boys – ‘Til I Die
12. Joni Mitchell – This Flight Tonight
13. Hamza El Din – Song With Tar
14. Billy Preston – Outa-Space
15. Harry Nilsson – Coconut
16. Focus – Hocus Pocus
17. Assagai – Ayieo
18. Booker T & The MG’s – Melting Pot
19. The Last Poets – True Blues
20. Led Zeppelin – Going to California
21. Count Basie and His Orchestra – Step Right Up
22. Stevie Wonder – Do Yourself a Favour
23. The Stylistics – People Make the World Go Round
24. The Who – Baba O’Riley
25. El Chicano – Don’t Put Me Down (If I’m Brown)
26. Miles Davis – Yesternow
27. Chico Buarque – Deus Lhe Pague
28. Carpenters – Rainy Days and Mondays
29. Al Green – Tired of Being Alone
30. Heshoo Beshoo Group – Emakhaya

