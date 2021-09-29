Mixtape 50: Halfway to hundred

Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Carole King – I Feel the Earth Move
2. Melvin Van Peebles – Come On Feet
3. The Chi-Lites – (For God’s Sake) Give More Power to the People
4. Hugh Masekela & The Union of South Africa – Dyambo [Weary Day Is Over]
5. T.Rex – Get It On
6. Caetano Veloso – Maria Bethânia
7. Can – Mushroom
8. Cat Stevens – Rubylove
9. Umm Kulthum – Al Amal
10. Osibisa – Woyaya
11. The Doors – Cars Hiss By My Window
12. Allen Toussaint – Working in a Coalmine
13. Herbie Hancock – Ostinato (Suite for Angela)
14. U-Roy – On the Beach
15. Black Sabbath – Sweet Leaf
16. Alice Coltrane – Journey in Satchidananda (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
17. John Lennon – Imagine
18. Victor Jara – El Derecho de Vivir en Paz
19. Curtis Mayfield – Beautiful Brother of Mine
20. Nick Drake – One of These Things First
21. Os Mutantes – Baby
22. Franco & L’OK Jazz – Likambo Ya Ngana
23. The Detroit Emeralds – Do Me Right
24. Traffic – Light Up or Leave Me Alone
25. Bill Withers – Harlem
26. Funkadelic – Maggot Brain
27. Sly & The Family Stone – Family Affair
28. War – Slippin’ into Darkness
29. Earth, Wind & Fire – Help Somebody
30. Abdullah Ibrahim (Dollar Brand) – Salaam-Peace