Mixtape 50: Halfway to hundred

Our mixtape has reached a musical milestone celebrating its 50th edition. True to form, Charles Leonard has again gone totally catholic, wildly global and genre-fluid with his playlist. Oh, and all the songs are from 1971.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Carole King – I Feel the Earth Move

2. Melvin Van Peebles – Come On Feet

3. The Chi-Lites – (For God’s Sake) Give More Power to the People

4. Hugh Masekela & The Union of South Africa – Dyambo [Weary Day Is Over]

5. T.Rex – Get It On

6. Caetano Veloso – Maria Bethânia

7. Can – Mushroom

8. Cat Stevens – Rubylove

9. Umm Kulthum – Al Amal

10. Osibisa – Woyaya

11. The Doors – Cars Hiss By My Window

12. Allen Toussaint – Working in a Coalmine

13. Herbie Hancock – Ostinato (Suite for Angela)

14. U-Roy – On the Beach

15. Black Sabbath – Sweet Leaf

16. Alice Coltrane – Journey in Satchidananda (feat. Pharoah Sanders)

17. John Lennon – Imagine

18. Victor Jara – El Derecho de Vivir en Paz

19. Curtis Mayfield – Beautiful Brother of Mine

20. Nick Drake – One of These Things First

21. Os Mutantes – Baby

22. Franco & L’OK Jazz – Likambo Ya Ngana

23. The Detroit Emeralds – Do Me Right

24. Traffic – Light Up or Leave Me Alone

25. Bill Withers – Harlem

26. Funkadelic – Maggot Brain

27. Sly & The Family Stone – Family Affair

28. War – Slippin’ into Darkness

29. Earth, Wind & Fire – Help Somebody

30. Abdullah Ibrahim (Dollar Brand) – Salaam-Peace