Mixtape 49: Golden clouds

Charles Leonard made this mixtape under his lemon tree, celebrating Lee “Scratch” Perry, Charlie Watts, Mahotella Queen Nobesuthu Mbadu and several other musicians who have recently died.

15 Sep 2021

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

1. The Take Vibe EP – Golden Brown
2. Lee “Scratch” Perry – Autobiography of the Upsetter
3. Lee “Scratch” Perry – People Funny Boy
4. Lee “Scratch” Perry & King Tubby – Scratch the Dub Organizer
5. Susan Cadogan – Hurt So Good/Loving Is Good
6. Junior Murvin – Police & Thieves
7. Bob Marley and the Wailers – More Axe
8. The Congos – La la Bam-Bam
9. Lee “Scratch” Perry & Full Experience – Disco Devil
10. Mahlathini & The Mahotella Queens – Uyavutha Umlilo
11. Mahotella Queens – Vusumuzi
12. Sunil Perera – Saima Cut Wela (featuring Lanthra Perera)
13. JB Tuhure – Dukhako Boj
14. The Everly Brothers – Love Hurts
15. Orchestra Baobab – Bul Ma Miin
16. Orchestra Baobab – Cabral
17. The Rolling Stones – Paint It Black
18. The Rolling Stones – Sympathy for the Devil
19. The Rolling Stones – Get Off of My Cloud
20. The Rolling Stones – Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
21. Sir Victor Uwaifo – Osalobua Rekpama
22. UB40 – Food for Thought
23. Iron Butterfly – In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida
24. Alemayehu Eshete – Honey Baby
25. Alemayehu Eshete – Tequr Gessela
26. Beastie Boys – Dr Lee, PhD
27. The Orb (featuring Lee Scratch Perry) – Golden Clouds
28. Mikis Theodorakis – Horos Tou Zorba (I) / Zorba’s Dance

If you want to republish this article please read our guidelines.