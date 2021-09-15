Mixtape 49: Golden clouds

Production: The Good People at Between Productions
1. The Take Vibe EP – Golden Brown
2. Lee “Scratch” Perry – Autobiography of the Upsetter
3. Lee “Scratch” Perry – People Funny Boy
4. Lee “Scratch” Perry & King Tubby – Scratch the Dub Organizer
5. Susan Cadogan – Hurt So Good/Loving Is Good
6. Junior Murvin – Police & Thieves
7. Bob Marley and the Wailers – More Axe
8. The Congos – La la Bam-Bam
9. Lee “Scratch” Perry & Full Experience – Disco Devil
10. Mahlathini & The Mahotella Queens – Uyavutha Umlilo
11. Mahotella Queens – Vusumuzi
12. Sunil Perera – Saima Cut Wela (featuring Lanthra Perera)
13. JB Tuhure – Dukhako Boj
14. The Everly Brothers – Love Hurts
15. Orchestra Baobab – Bul Ma Miin
16. Orchestra Baobab – Cabral
17. The Rolling Stones – Paint It Black
18. The Rolling Stones – Sympathy for the Devil
19. The Rolling Stones – Get Off of My Cloud
20. The Rolling Stones – Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
21. Sir Victor Uwaifo – Osalobua Rekpama
22. UB40 – Food for Thought
23. Iron Butterfly – In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida
24. Alemayehu Eshete – Honey Baby
25. Alemayehu Eshete – Tequr Gessela
26. Beastie Boys – Dr Lee, PhD
27. The Orb (featuring Lee Scratch Perry) – Golden Clouds
28. Mikis Theodorakis – Horos Tou Zorba (I) / Zorba’s Dance