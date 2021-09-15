Mixtape 49: Golden clouds

Charles Leonard made this mixtape under his lemon tree, celebrating Lee “Scratch” Perry, Charlie Watts, Mahotella Queen Nobesuthu Mbadu and several other musicians who have recently died.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

1. The Take Vibe EP – Golden Brown

2. Lee “Scratch” Perry – Autobiography of the Upsetter

3. Lee “Scratch” Perry – People Funny Boy

4. Lee “Scratch” Perry & King Tubby – Scratch the Dub Organizer

5. Susan Cadogan – Hurt So Good/Loving Is Good

6. Junior Murvin – Police & Thieves

7. Bob Marley and the Wailers – More Axe

8. The Congos – La la Bam-Bam

9. Lee “Scratch” Perry & Full Experience – Disco Devil

10. Mahlathini & The Mahotella Queens – Uyavutha Umlilo

11. Mahotella Queens – Vusumuzi

12. Sunil Perera – Saima Cut Wela (featuring Lanthra Perera)

13. JB Tuhure – Dukhako Boj

14. The Everly Brothers – Love Hurts

15. Orchestra Baobab – Bul Ma Miin

16. Orchestra Baobab – Cabral

17. The Rolling Stones – Paint It Black

18. The Rolling Stones – Sympathy for the Devil

19. The Rolling Stones – Get Off of My Cloud

20. The Rolling Stones – Can’t You Hear Me Knocking

21. Sir Victor Uwaifo – Osalobua Rekpama

22. UB40 – Food for Thought

23. Iron Butterfly – In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida

24. Alemayehu Eshete – Honey Baby

25. Alemayehu Eshete – Tequr Gessela

26. Beastie Boys – Dr Lee, PhD

27. The Orb (featuring Lee Scratch Perry) – Golden Clouds

28. Mikis Theodorakis – Horos Tou Zorba (I) / Zorba’s Dance