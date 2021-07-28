Mixtape 47: Walking in Rhythm

Press “play” and let Charles Leonard take you on a relaxing musical walk with songs about walking, wandering, meandering, sauntering, rambling and ambling.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. The Commodores – Assembly Line

2. Mabe Fratti – En Medio

3. Emma-Jean Thackray – Spectre

4. SPELLLING – Revolution

5. Jana & Scarlett – Hyperbolic Funk

6. Amy Winehouse – To Know Him Is To Love Him

7. Biz Markie – Just a Friend

8. Sankomota – Ramasela

9. Louis Andriessen – The Starting Plank

10. The Blackbyrds – Walking In Rhythm

11. The ARC Choir – Walk With Me

12. Ghislain Poirier – City Walking (featuring Abdominal)

13. Roots Manuva Vs Wrongtom – Butterfly Crab Walk

14. Kasai Allstars – As They Walked Into The Forest On A Sunday, They Encountered Apes Dressed as Humans

15. Stan Getz & João Gilberto – The Girl from Ipanema

16. Matthew Halsall & The Gondwana Orchestra – As I Walk (feat. Josephine Oniyama)

17. Dr John – I Walk On Guilded Splinters

18. Lee Marvin – Wand’rin Star

19. Tighthead Fourie and the Loose Forwards – No Easy Walk to Freedom

20. Reverend Jamel & Bob Johnson – Walking On the Moon

21. Makhona Zonke Band – Walk to Joburg – Pt. 1

22. Donald Fagen – Walk Between Raindrops

23. Del Shannon – Runaway

24. Philip Bailey – Walking On the Chinese Wall

25. Phil Guilbeau & His Creole Stompers – Creole Walk

26. Georgina Peach & The Savoys – Walking the Dog

27. Don Cherry – I Walk

28. Katrina & The Waves – Walking On Sunshine

29. The Ventures – Walk Don’t Run

30. Niney the Observer – Walking Dub