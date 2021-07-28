Mixtape 47: Walking in Rhythm

Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. The Commodores – Assembly Line
2. Mabe Fratti – En Medio
3. Emma-Jean Thackray – Spectre
4. SPELLLING – Revolution
5. Jana & Scarlett – Hyperbolic Funk
6. Amy Winehouse – To Know Him Is To Love Him
7. Biz Markie – Just a Friend
8. Sankomota – Ramasela
9. Louis Andriessen – The Starting Plank
10. The Blackbyrds – Walking In Rhythm
11. The ARC Choir – Walk With Me
12. Ghislain Poirier – City Walking (featuring Abdominal)
13. Roots Manuva Vs Wrongtom – Butterfly Crab Walk
14. Kasai Allstars – As They Walked Into The Forest On A Sunday, They Encountered Apes Dressed as Humans
15. Stan Getz & João Gilberto – The Girl from Ipanema
16. Matthew Halsall & The Gondwana Orchestra – As I Walk (feat. Josephine Oniyama)
17. Dr John – I Walk On Guilded Splinters
18. Lee Marvin – Wand’rin Star
19. Tighthead Fourie and the Loose Forwards – No Easy Walk to Freedom
20. Reverend Jamel & Bob Johnson – Walking On the Moon
21. Makhona Zonke Band – Walk to Joburg – Pt. 1
22. Donald Fagen – Walk Between Raindrops
23. Del Shannon – Runaway
24. Philip Bailey – Walking On the Chinese Wall
25. Phil Guilbeau & His Creole Stompers – Creole Walk
26. Georgina Peach & The Savoys – Walking the Dog
27. Don Cherry – I Walk
28. Katrina & The Waves – Walking On Sunshine
29. The Ventures – Walk Don’t Run
30. Niney the Observer – Walking Dub