Mixtape 46: Pull Up to the Bumper

Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Steve Kekana – All I Need Is Here
2. John Carroll Kirby – Rainmaker
3. Eboni Band – Sing a Happy Song (Shake It Down)
4. Orchestre Poly-Rythmo De Cotonou Dahomey – Min E Wa..We Non Dou
5. Grace Jones – Pull Up to the Bumper
6. Bernoldus Niemand – Welcome to My Car
7. Joe Mafela – Koloi
8. L’ Trimm – Cars That Go Boom
9. Gary Numan – Cars
10. Captain Beefheart And His Magic Band – Dali’s Car
11. Tracy Chapman – Fast Car
12. Bruce Springsteen – Thunder Road
13. Stephen Marley – Traffic Jam
14. The Normal – Warm Leatherette
15. NEU! – Drive (Grundfunken)
16. Ry Cooder – Drive Like I Never Been Hurt
17. Incubus – Drive
18. U Roy – Drive Her Home
19. Shirley Horn – The Rules of the Road
20. Mercury Rev – Goddess on a Hiway
21. Chuck Berry – No Particular Place to Go
22. Jackie Brenston & His Delta Cats – Rocket 88
23. Natalie Cole – Pink Cadillac
24. Prince – Little Red Corvette
25. Lloyd Cole & The Commotions – 2cv
26. Wilson Pickett – Mustang Sally
27. Black Grape – A Big Day in the North
28. Frank Ocean – White Ferrari
29. William DeVaughn – Be Thankful For What You’ve Got
30. Smokey Robinson – Cruisin’