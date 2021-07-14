Mixtape 46: Pull Up to the Bumper

Need a musical lift? Let Charles Leonard be your chauffeur on this second of a two-part mixtape with songs about cars.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Steve Kekana – All I Need Is Here

2. John Carroll Kirby – Rainmaker

3. Eboni Band – Sing a Happy Song (Shake It Down)

4. Orchestre Poly-Rythmo De Cotonou Dahomey – Min E Wa..We Non Dou

5. Grace Jones – Pull Up to the Bumper

6. Bernoldus Niemand – Welcome to My Car

7. Joe Mafela – Koloi

8. L’ Trimm – Cars That Go Boom

9. Gary Numan – Cars

10. Captain Beefheart And His Magic Band – Dali’s Car

11. Tracy Chapman – Fast Car

12. Bruce Springsteen – Thunder Road

13. Stephen Marley – Traffic Jam

14. The Normal – Warm Leatherette

15. NEU! – Drive (Grundfunken)

16. Ry Cooder – Drive Like I Never Been Hurt

17. Incubus – Drive

18. U Roy – Drive Her Home

19. Shirley Horn – The Rules of the Road

20. Mercury Rev – Goddess on a Hiway

21. Chuck Berry – No Particular Place to Go

22. Jackie Brenston & His Delta Cats – Rocket 88

23. Natalie Cole – Pink Cadillac

24. Prince – Little Red Corvette

25. Lloyd Cole & The Commotions – 2cv

26. Wilson Pickett – Mustang Sally

27. Black Grape – A Big Day in the North

28. Frank Ocean – White Ferrari

29. William DeVaughn – Be Thankful For What You’ve Got

30. Smokey Robinson – Cruisin’