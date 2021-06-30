Mixtape 45: Baby, won’t you drive my car?

Take a sharp left. In this first of a two-part series featuring great songs about cars, Charles Leonard transports you around the world and across genres.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Charles Leonard – A Funky Driver on a Funky Bus Pt1

2. Blackalicious – First in Flight

3. Joni Mitchell – All I Want

4. Sault – Bitter Streets

5. Brian Jackson, Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Adrian Younge – Nancy Wilson

6. Tyler, The Creator – Hot Wind Blows

7. Najib Alhoush – Ya Aen Daly

8. Lorraine Ellison – Stay With Me

9. Rose Royce – Car Wash

10. Canned Heat – On the Road Again

11. Kraftwerk – Autobahn

12. Kobus – Ry in die Kar

13. Condry Ziqubu – Skorokoro

14. MIA – Bad Girls

15. The Beatles – Drive My Car

16. Squarepusher – My Red Hot Car

17. David Bowie – Always Crashing In the Same Car

18. Lucinda Williams – Car Wheels on a Gravel Road

19. Jah Stitch – No Limousine in Zion

20. 2Pac – Picture Me Rollin’ (feat. Danny Boy, Syke & CPO)

21. Gilberto Gil – Volks Volkswagen Blues

22. Miriam Makeba – Toyota Fantasy

23. Janis Joplin – Mercedes Benz (Remix)

24. Hot Chocolate – Heaven in the Back Seat of My Cadillac

25. Dizzy Gillespie – Swing Low, Sweet Cadillac

26. Sarathy Korwar – Bol