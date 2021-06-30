Mixtape 45: Baby, won’t you drive my car?

Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Charles Leonard – A Funky Driver on a Funky Bus Pt1
2. Blackalicious – First in Flight
3. Joni Mitchell – All I Want
4. Sault – Bitter Streets
5. Brian Jackson, Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Adrian Younge – Nancy Wilson
6. Tyler, The Creator – Hot Wind Blows
7. Najib Alhoush – Ya Aen Daly
8. Lorraine Ellison – Stay With Me
9. Rose Royce – Car Wash
10. Canned Heat – On the Road Again
11. Kraftwerk – Autobahn
12. Kobus – Ry in die Kar
13. Condry Ziqubu – Skorokoro
14. MIA – Bad Girls
15. The Beatles – Drive My Car
16. Squarepusher – My Red Hot Car
17. David Bowie – Always Crashing In the Same Car
18. Lucinda Williams – Car Wheels on a Gravel Road
19. Jah Stitch – No Limousine in Zion
20. 2Pac – Picture Me Rollin’ (feat. Danny Boy, Syke & CPO)
21. Gilberto Gil – Volks Volkswagen Blues
22. Miriam Makeba – Toyota Fantasy
23. Janis Joplin – Mercedes Benz (Remix)
24. Hot Chocolate – Heaven in the Back Seat of My Cadillac
25. Dizzy Gillespie – Swing Low, Sweet Cadillac
26. Sarathy Korwar – Bol