Mixtape 44: The photo album

Charles Leonard is shaking it like a Polaroid picture on this mixtape, with a selection of songs about photographs, photographers and cameras.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Shawn Lee’s Ping Pong Orchestra – Hey Ya!

2. Mabi Thobejane and Thabang Tabane – Chililo

3. Dean Parrish – I’m On My Way

4. Rebecca Vasmant – Timing’s End

5. Acantha Lang – Whatever Happened To Our Love?

6. Douaa – Haditouni

7. Ron Everett – Glitter of the City (Song By Tahira)

8. Alice Coltrane – Krishna Krishna

9. Crucial Rockers – Teardrops (feat. Grace Barbe)

10. The Joy – Isencane Lengane

11. Stan Getz and João Gilberto – Desafinado (feat. Antônio Carlos Jobim)

12. Phyllis Dillon – Picture On the Wall

13. Michael Riesman, The Philip Glass Ensemble and Paul Zukofsky – The Photographer: “A Gentleman’s Honor”

14. The Beatles – A Day In the Life

15. Steely Dan – Peg

16. Beastie Boys – Sure Shot

17. Paul Simon – Kodachrome

18. Le Le – Ich Clack Dich

19. Patsy Cline – She’s Got You

20. Spoon – I Turn My Camera On

21. Queens of the Stone Age – Go With the Flow

22. Manic Street Preachers – Kevin Carter

23. Alt-J – Taro

24. Udit Narayan & Sadhana Sargam – Khadi Raho Baith Jao

25. Outkast – Hey Ya!